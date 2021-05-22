Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

ELOX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

