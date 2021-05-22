Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,284. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

