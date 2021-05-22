The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

PNTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $940.26 million, a P/E ratio of 127.77 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $9,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.