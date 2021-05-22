NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $134.00 at CLSA

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective lowered by CLSA from $159.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTES. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.39. 1,675,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,353. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares during the last quarter.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

