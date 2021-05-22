Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 304.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.25% of Celanese worth $42,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Celanese by 25.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 68,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

