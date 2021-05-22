O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $257.81. 102,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,145. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.48 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

