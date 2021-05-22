O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 52.7% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 26.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 1,091,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,117. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

