O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $13,784,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 145,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,140. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

