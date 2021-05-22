First National Trust Co Sells 1,559 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 417,292 shares of company stock worth $10,090,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 5,850,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

