Raymond James Upgrades Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to “Outperform”

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 522,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,229 shares of company stock worth $2,036,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

