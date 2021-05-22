Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.820 EPS.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

