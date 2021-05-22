Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 719.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.16.

NYSE UBER opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.