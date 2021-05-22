Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 16,504 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 743.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

