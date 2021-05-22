USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,297 shares of company stock worth $2,579,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

