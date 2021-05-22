USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $293,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp owned 0.05% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $3,356,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 111,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.