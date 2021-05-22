Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.37. 2,449,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,710. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

