3,641 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 206,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $469,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

