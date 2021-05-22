USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $156,000 Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.52. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.85 and a 52 week high of $285.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

