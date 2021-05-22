Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 8.6% Higher

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 434,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 648,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

