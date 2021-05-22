Vertical Research Upgrades Linde (NYSE:LIN) to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Vertical Research currently has $330.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.57. 1,923,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a 52 week low of $190.35 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

