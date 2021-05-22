Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 709,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,858. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 161.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $81,480,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

