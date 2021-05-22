Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp is capitalizing on strength in its all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is also gaining from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion. Also, the company provided not-so-encouraging guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings, which remains a woe. Shares of NetApp have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $78.27. 1,064,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

