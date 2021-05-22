Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of MARK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 1,587,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,071. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Remark by 131.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 817,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Remark in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

