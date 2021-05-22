Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $116.00 and a twelve month high of $202.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $2.7837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

