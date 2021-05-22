Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

RUTH traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $831.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.