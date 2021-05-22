Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $60.30

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,691. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. Textron has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $69.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

