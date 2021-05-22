EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $2,616,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $552,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

