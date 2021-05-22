The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,088. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $417,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,980.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

