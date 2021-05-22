Equitrans Midstream’s (ETRN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETRN. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.03.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.