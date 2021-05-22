The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.94.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. 6,088,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,170. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.