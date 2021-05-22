National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 647,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

