First National Trust Co Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

