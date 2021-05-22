First National Trust Co Sells 1,244 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.95. 1,586,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,168. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

