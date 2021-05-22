First National Trust Co Acquires 8,664 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,360. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

In other news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

