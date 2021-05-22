Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 290 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 116.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.86. 3,995,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $1,224,546. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.