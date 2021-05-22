Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $657,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in salesforce.com by 128.1% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

