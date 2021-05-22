Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,003,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

