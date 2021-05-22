IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,400 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $12,079,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $52.33 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

