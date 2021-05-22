Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 329 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of ASH opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

