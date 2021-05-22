ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. 362,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,590,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 28.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

