Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Up 2.2%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.66. 218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

