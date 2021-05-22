Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $459.09 and last traded at $459.09. 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCHBF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.45.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.