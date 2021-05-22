BMO Capital Markets Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $96.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,880. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

