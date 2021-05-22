Larry Alan Kay Sells 449 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, March 5th, Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. 225,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

