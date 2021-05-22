Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) COO Sells $30,362.56 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at $700,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LSF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 38,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,292.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.