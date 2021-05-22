Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) COO Sells $30,362.56 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at $700,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LSF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 38,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,292.
Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
