Sanjay Shukla Buys 10,000 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,286. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Laidlaw began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.