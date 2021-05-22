Robert W. Baird Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.93.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $427.65. The stock had a trading volume of 870,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.89 and a 200 day moving average of $384.85. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

