Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,976 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $98.18 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

