Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 99,133 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,133 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $22,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

