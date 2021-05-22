Fagan Associates Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

